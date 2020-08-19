KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 374,000 UP 6,000
SGBC 29,750 DN 300
Hyosung 67,800 DN 200
LOTTE 31,250 UP 250
Binggrae 61,100 UP 1,400
Daesang 28,250 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,280 UP 50
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 550
DaelimInd 82,300 DN 400
DOOSAN 44,450 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 152,000 UP 500
SYC 67,500 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,430 UP 40
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,600 0
ShinhanGroup 31,400 DN 200
HITEJINRO 38,900 DN 400
Yuhan 65,700 UP 3,500
NamhaeChem 8,250 UP 100
Hanssem 98,700 UP 2,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,880 DN 20
POSCO 201,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 63,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 166,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,950 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,290 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 48,050 UP 2,150
Ottogi 595,000 UP 12,000
SamsungElec 57,800 DN 600
NHIS 9,400 UP 120
SK Discovery 74,000 UP 2,800
IlyangPharm 80,000 DN 500
LS 41,550 UP 1,400
GC Corp 301,000 UP 19,500
GS E&C 26,200 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 434,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 118,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,270 UP 250
SKC 84,400 UP 1,800
GS Retail 34,000 UP 1,250
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
2
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't limits church activities in Seoul area to non-contact worship services