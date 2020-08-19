KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,485 DN 15
HtlShilla 73,300 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 58,400 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 134,000 UP 1,000
F&F 97,400 UP 2,800
TAEYOUNG E&C 18,400 UP 250
KSOE 91,400 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,150 UP 350
OCI 60,600 UP 4,200
LS ELECTRIC 52,300 UP 100
KorZinc 418,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 31,500 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 41,850 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 43,000 UP 1,100
HMM 5,860 UP 170
KumhoPetrochem 104,000 UP 4,000
Mobis 217,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,700 DN 50
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 UP 200
S-1 100,000 DN 3,000
S-Oil 60,500 DN 600
Hanchem 157,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,500 UP 3,500
LG Innotek 154,500 0
DWS 22,450 DN 400
UNID 49,050 UP 250
KEPCO 20,800 UP 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,000 DN 800
IBK 8,390 UP 90
BGF 4,310 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 4,075 UP 60
COWAY 88,400 UP 5,500
SamsungSecu 30,400 UP 100
SamsungEng 11,950 UP 100
DAEKYO 3,955 DN 90
GKL 12,700 UP 50
DONGSUH 25,450 UP 1,450
KG DONGBU STL 13,250 UP 200
SKTelecom 231,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 51,100 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
