KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 43,550 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,350 UP 550
Hanon Systems 13,050 UP 600
SK 222,500 0
Handsome 33,000 UP 850
SAMSUNG CARD 29,900 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 17,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 UP 4,000
KT 24,400 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 0
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 11,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,000 UP 3,900
KT&G 85,800 UP 400
DHICO 10,050 UP 250
LG Display 12,900 DN 100
Kangwonland 21,950 DN 150
PanOcean 3,655 UP 40
NAVER 315,000 UP 7,500
Kakao 376,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 841,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 16,750 UP 250
DSME 23,550 UP 50
DSINFRA 7,380 UP 80
DWEC 3,370 0
Donga ST 96,500 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,750 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 402,500 DN 500
DongwonF&B 180,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 28,950 DN 200
LGH&H 1,519,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 683,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,700 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,100 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,850 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 85,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 304,000 0
Huchems 16,150 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,300 UP 400
