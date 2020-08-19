KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 60,700 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 30,700 UP 1,050
GS 34,850 UP 300
CJ CGV 21,000 UP 650
LIG Nex1 34,300 UP 900
Fila Holdings 31,550 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 127,000 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,050 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,565 UP 80
AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 UP 5,500
LF 13,300 UP 650
FOOSUNG 8,270 UP 120
SK Innovation 164,000 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 24,150 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 38,000 DN 150
Hansae 14,850 UP 800
LG HAUSYS 57,400 DN 800
Youngone Corp 26,300 0
KOLON IND 33,450 UP 150
HanmiPharm 296,500 UP 5,000
BNK Financial Group 5,360 DN 20
emart 125,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 00 DN3050
KOLMAR KOREA 50,500 UP 1,600
HANJINKAL 80,400 0
DoubleUGames 76,000 UP 400
CUCKOO 95,700 UP 5,400
COSMAX 110,500 DN 1,500
MANDO 29,900 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 809,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 53,100 UP 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 27,850 UP 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,650 DN 50
Netmarble 154,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S250500 UP1500
ORION 152,500 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 126,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 412,000 UP 33,000
HDC-OP 20,700 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 8,760 0
