S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 19, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 19, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.662 0.664 -0.2
3-year TB 0.805 0.810 -0.5
10-year TB 1.347 1.357 -1.0
2-year MSB 0.729 0.730 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.177 2.182 -0.5
91-day CD 0.630 0.640 -1.0
