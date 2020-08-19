Kia Tigers become last KBO team to close down ballpark amid virus surge
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The party is over for professional baseball teams in South Korea.
The Kia Tigers on Wednesday became the 10th and last Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club to close down its home stadium to fans in light of the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
The Tigers said Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of the capital, will not be open to fans for their next home game on Thursday against the NC Dinos and will remain shut until further notice.
The Tigers added that they and the city of Gwangju wanted to take a preemptive step in preventing further spread of COVID-19.
Since the weekend, Seoul, Incheon and Busan, plus Gyeonggi Province in the capital region, have been placed under tougher social distancing guidelines, which required sports teams there to keep fans out of seats.
In the KBO, the Doosan Bears, the LG Twins, the Kiwoom Heroes, the SK Wyverns, the Lotte Giants and the KT Wiz are subject to those measures.
On Tuesday, the Hanwha Eagles, the NC Dinos and the Samsung Lions decided to join those half-dozen clubs, even though their home cities -- Daejeon, Changwon and Daegu -- aren't subject to stringent distancing measures.
Gwangju also isn't dealing with massive local infections that have dogged Seoul and its neighboring areas, but the city decided to join other cities in taking a precautionary step.
With the Tigers' decision, the entire KBO will be back to playing in front of empty seats, a little more than three weeks after swinging open ballpark gates to fans.
The 2020 regular season began belatedly on May 5 without fans due to COVID-19 infection concerns. But on July 26, with encouraging signs that the virus situation was stabilizing, stadiums across the nation opened back up on a limited basis.
At first, teams were only allowed to operate ballparks at 10 percent of full capacity, with fans being asked to adhere to a series of safety protocols.
Then starting with games on Aug. 11, the cap was raised to 25 percent, while keeping safety guidelines in place.
KBO teams had been dealing with financial problems all season without any gate receipts. And before they could even enjoy their much-needed relief in the form of fans in the seats, it's back to square one.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases
-
2
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for 2nd wave of virus outbreak, tougher measures eyed in greater Seoul area