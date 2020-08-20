Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea to unveil new 5-year national development plan in party congress next year

06:28 August 20, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to unveil a new five-year economic development plan at a rare congress of the Workers' Party to be held in January, state media reported Thursday.

Kim made the remark while presiding over a plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

