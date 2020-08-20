Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:01 August 20, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Experts say current level of social distancing insufficient to stem spread of virus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- This week is critical point in judging whether S. Korea will face another wave of COVID-19 pandemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea faces hurdles in tracing contacts of 7,800 people who came to Seoul across nation for Aug. 15 rally (Donga llbo)
-- New daily virus cases near 300, sounding alarm for another wave of virus outbreak (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Wearing protective gear, health workers, quarantine officials struggling to contain spread of virus (Segye Times)
-- Gov't seeks to revise calculation method for 'jeonse' related statistics (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Some recovered COVID-19 patients suffer from aftereffect of disease (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Long waiting line formed at virus testing sites amid flare-up in virus cases (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul City Hall temporarily closed over COVID-19 outbreak (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to tighten rules on home lease contracts to stabilize 'jeonse' deals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to tighten rules on home lease contracts to stabilize housing market (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Infections from anti-Moon rally start to grow (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 infections among Aug. 15 rally participants sound alarm (Korea Herald)
-- Why Protestant churches prone to COVID-19? (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!