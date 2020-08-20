Trump says S. Korea will solve problem with recent surge in pandemic
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Korea has seen a spike in coronavirus cases but will be able to solve the problem.
"You have been reading about South Korea doing well. Well, they just had a big breakout, but they will be able to solve the problem," Trump told a White House press conference.
His remark was partly aimed at pointing out that the United States may be doing better than others in dealing with the new coronavirus.
"Excess mortality in Europe this year is 33 percent higher than the United States, evidence that the tragic cost of this virus is higher in other Western nations," Trump said.
South Korea saw a recent surge in the daily number of new infection cases, confirming 297 cases Wednesday (Seoul time), the highest since March 8.
Its total caseload now stands at 16,058 with 306 deaths.
The United States has so far reported more than 5.5 million infections, with over 170,000 deaths.
