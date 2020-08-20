With ballparks closed again during pandemic, KBO's focus shifts to completing full season

"At 10 percent of the capacity crowd, teams would still be in the red, and they would need at least 25 percent of the capacity to make ends meet," Ryu said. "Our expectations were that, should the situation with COVID-19 stabilize in the latter half of the year, we would get that number to 50 to 70 percent. That would really have helped our teams, but I think we can just forget about that now."