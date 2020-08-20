Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 August 20, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/24 Sunny 0

Incheon 32/23 Sunny 0

Suwon 34/24 Sunny 0

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 0

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 33/23 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 33/25 Sunny 60

Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 0

Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 0

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 37/25 Sunny 0

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

