Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 August 20, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/24 Sunny 0
Incheon 32/23 Sunny 0
Suwon 34/24 Sunny 0
Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 0
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 33/23 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 33/25 Sunny 60
Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 0
Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 0
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 37/25 Sunny 0
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
(END)
