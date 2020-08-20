With husband on the bag, Park In-bee feels comfortable ahead of LPGA major
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Making a long-awaited return to the LPGA Tour this week in Scotland, South Korean star Park In-bee is feeling comfortable on multiple levels.
Though the AIG Women's Open is taking place during the coronavirus pandemic as the first major since the tour's return last month, Park said she feels safe, given the great sanitizing work done by the tour at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland.
And having her husband and coach, Nam Gi-hyeob, as a temporary caddie helps with the comfort level, too.
The Nam-Park couple already worked together at a South Korean tour event at the end of July, with travel restrictions confining her normal caddie, Brad Beecher, to his home in Australia. Beecher will be reunited with Park next week, and for now, Nam is the man.
"It's a really different setup. He's not a professional caddie, so sometimes he gives me wrong yardage. Sometimes when it rains, he can't really do a lot of things at once," Park said at a press conference at Royal Troon on Wednesday (local time). "He makes mistakes, but he gives me a lot of comfortable feelings on the golf courses. And especially when I'm not swinging well or not stroking well, he can give me advice straightaway at the golf course and fix it straightaway."
Park said carrying her bag even just once a year would be "a nice experience" for Nam.
"It's fun. He's never really made like a major, major mistake yet," Park added. "But everything is forgiven. He's my husband, you know."
A few South Korean players have already rejoined the LPGA Tour, which pressed pause in mid-February and returned on July 31. But Park, former world No. 1, an Olympic gold medalist, and an LPGA Hall of Famer, is the first high-profile star to return to LPGA. The likes of current world No. 1 Ko Jin-young, former No. 1 Park Sung-hyun and the 2019 Rookie of the Year Lee Jeong-eun are all staying home, citing COVID-19 concerns.
Park admitted she, too, had her reservations about traveling and going to different hotels and airports during the pandemic. Once she arrived in Scotland, though, those worries dissipated.
"Just coming here and being in a tournament site and the hotel, they are doing a great job of sanitizing everything and the LPGA Tour is doing a great job of keeping everyone from outside the community," Park said. "So I really feel safe being in the golf tournament at the moment. You've just got to be careful when you travel, and just you try to have less contact with a lot of people. I think that's what we can do. Having a golf tournament, I'm sure the sponsors have made a tough decision to hold the tournament, so as a player, if the situation allows, I think it's a good thing to play in it for them."
Park won this tournament in 2015, when it was called Ricoh Women's British Open. It was Park's seventh major title and her most recent one, too.
These tournaments are played on links courses in Scotland or England, with treacherous conditions often coming into play. Park said it suits her just fine.
"Well, I don't think anyone really enjoys windy and rainy weather, but obviously, I really have good memories of Scotland and of England, because I just love playing on these golf courses," Park said. "The weather is really part of it. It's just really weird to play in good weather in a British Open or AIG Women's Open. I'm really expecting to see Scotland weather this week. I really enjoy playing in the wind and the rainy conditions, because it's kind of a once-a-year thing, so I'm excited to see that."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
