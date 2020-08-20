With husband on the bag, Park In-bee feels comfortable ahead of LPGA major

"Just coming here and being in a tournament site and the hotel, they are doing a great job of sanitizing everything and the LPGA Tour is doing a great job of keeping everyone from outside the community," Park said. "So I really feel safe being in the golf tournament at the moment. You've just got to be careful when you travel, and just you try to have less contact with a lot of people. I think that's what we can do. Having a golf tournament, I'm sure the sponsors have made a tough decision to hold the tournament, so as a player, if the situation allows, I think it's a good thing to play in it for them."