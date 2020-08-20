Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street over the new coronavirus uncertainties.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 13.26 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,347.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Key U.S. stock indices closed lower Wednesday (New York time), after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the COVID-19 crisis would "weigh heavily" on the world's largest economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.31 percent to 27,692.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57 percent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.44 percent.
South Korea has also clenched its fists to contain the spreading COVID-19 outbreak.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics fell 0.87 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix inched up 0.25 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.91 percent, but leading chemical company LG Chem added 1.46 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.25 percent.
Internet giant Naver rose 0.79 percent, with its rival Kakao advancing 1.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases