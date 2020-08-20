Coronavirus pandemic shuts down broadcaster, halts filming
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The resurgence of the new coronavirus in the greater Seoul area has dealt a critical blow to the country's media industry, shutting down a regular radio show and halting filming of a TV series.
CBS, a Seoul-based Christian TV and radio station, has canceled its regular radio programming as one of its reporters tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it the first case of a shutdown of a major broadcaster due to COVID-19.
While the reporter appeared on a radio show Monday, all crew members and guests of the program, including former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, have been quarantined and gotten tested. Lee tested negative for the virus but has to go through a two-week self-quarantine.
The broadcaster said it has disinfected its building and replaced its live programs with music streaming.
Moreover, the fantasy romantic comedy "To All The Guys Who Loved Me" on KBS halted the filming Wednesday after an extra was confirmed to have contracted the virus.
KBS said all staff members who were at the filming site have been isolated and tested, while lead actress Hwang Jung-eum has reportedly not come into contact with the patient.
It is considering rescheduling the 16-episode series, which has just two episodes left to air.
EBS, a South Korean educational television and radio network, has also reported three coronavirus cases in one of its shows, including one producer.
Insiders pointed out that the media community is highly prone to virus infection as a massive number of people gather to produce a show and they participate in multiple programs.
In March, when South Korea was suffering from the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, several TV programs were canceled after a producer of the food variety show "Bob Bless You" tested positive.
"We can't delay our schedules easily because we have to meet the deadline," a crew member of a TV show said. "Each staff member is cautious about a possible virus infection, but we can't restrain their private activities."
South Korea has reported more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases over the past week, most of which are community infections linked to church gatherings.
