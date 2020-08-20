Seoul stocks trade sharply lower late Thursday morning on spiking virus cases
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks tumbled more than 2 percent late Thursday morning amid growing concerns over the fast-spreading new coronavirus infections in the country.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 55.23 points, or 2.34 percent, to 2,305.31 as of 11:20 a.m.
The stock market got off to a weak start, following the U.S. Federal Reserve statement that the COVID-19 crisis would "weigh heavily" on the world's largest economy.
The KOSPI extended losses amid spiking COVID-19 infections in the greater capital area, briefly crashing below the 2,300-point level.
South Korea added 288 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. More than 1,500 cases have been newly identified since Friday.
Lingering trade tensions between the United States and China also caused risk-averse sentiment among investors.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics fell 2.42 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 0.74 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 3.65 percent, and leading chemical company LG Chem retreated 0.88 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.74 percent, while Celltrion advanced 1.64 percent.
Internet giant Naver slid 0.16 percent, with its rival Kakao losing 1.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
Big Hit posts estimated sales of 294 bln won, announces concerts in Oct.
-
3
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
3
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea adopts enhanced anti-virus steps amid another looming wave of coronavirus cases