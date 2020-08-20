Go to Contents Go to Navigation

The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.

(2nd LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul

SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases jumped by triple digits for the seventh straight day Thursday as church-linked infections in the greater capital area continued to pile up, with more virus cases being identified across the nation.

The country added 288 more COVID-19 cases, including 276 local infections, raising the total caseload to 16,346, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

(2nd LD) S. Korea to set up 400 bln-won fund for digital startups

SEJONG -- South Korea will set up a fund of 400 billion won (US$339.6 million) to help digital startups get more loans, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.

The fund is expected to help promising startups commercialize their technologies, Hong said in a meeting with economy-related ministers.

Supreme Court upholds decision in favor of Kia union's claim in standard wage suit

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of workers at Kia Motors Corp. that fixed bonuses should be counted as standard wages, closing a curtain on the almost decadelong legal battle.

The Supreme Court confirmed that the automaker should pay its workers back wages, based on a calculation that counts regular bonuses in "ordinary wages."

Coronavirus pandemic shuts down broadcaster, halts filming

SEOUL -- The resurgence of the new coronavirus in the greater Seoul area has dealt a critical blow to the country's media industry, shutting down a regular radio show and halting filming of a TV series.

CBS, a Seoul-based Christian TV and radio station, has canceled its regular radio programming as one of its reporters tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it the first case of a shutdown of a major broadcaster due to COVID-19.

Trump says S. Korea will solve problem with recent surge in pandemic

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Korea has seen a spike in coronavirus cases but will be able to solve the problem.

"You have been reading about South Korea doing well. Well, they just had a big breakout, but they will be able to solve the problem," Trump told a White House press conference.

