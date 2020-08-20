Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Obama says democracy, not dictators, is key to building U.S. standing

All Headlines 13:58 August 20, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama said Wednesday that embracing democracy, not dictators, is the key to building the United States' standing in the world.

In a speech for the virtual Democratic National Convention, Obama took an apparent swipe at President Donald Trump as he backed former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"Joe and Kamala will restore our standing in the world," he said, referring to Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

"Joe knows the world, and the world knows him," the former president said. "He knows that our true strength comes from setting an example that the world wants to follow. A nation that stands with democracy, not dictators. A nation that can inspire and mobilize others to overcome threats like climate change and terrorism, poverty and disease."

Trump has been accused of coddling authoritarian leaders, such as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader when he held a summit with Kim in Singapore in June 2018.

Biden has called Kim a "dictator and tyrant," and blasted Trump for embracing "thugs" like the North Korean leader.

Pyongyang responded with choice words, describing Biden as a "rabid dog" and a "fool of low IQ."

This Reuters image shows former U.S. President Barack Obama speaking by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Barack Obama #Joe Biden
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!