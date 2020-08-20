K League club Jeonbuk to keep stadium open, limit crowd size during virus surge
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors announced Thursday that their home stadium will remain open for the upcoming weekend match, even as other teams have voluntarily closed gates in light of a nationwide surge in new coronavirus cases.
Jeonbuk, three-time defending champions in the K League 1, will host Sangju Sangmu at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. Jeonbuk said they will keep the size of the crowd to 10 percent of capacity, or a maximum 4,205 fans, down from their initial plan to admit up to 10,190 fans, or 25 percent of capacity. The club added that all fans will receive a pack of hand sanitizer.
In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the government has placed Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Gyeonggi Province under stricter social distancing guidelines. With those regions now under Level 2 in the three-tier system, sports teams there are required to play without fans in the stands.
In the K League 1, FC Seoul, Incheon United, Busan IPark, Seongnam FC and Suwon Samsung Bluewings are subject to those measures. Daegu FC and Gwangju FC, based in cities that aren't yet under Level 2, have offered to close their stadiums as a precaution.
In the second-division K League 2, Seoul E-Land FC, Bucheon FC, FC Anyang and Ansan Greeners FC are required to keep their stadium gates shut, and Chungnam Asan FC, based in South Chungcheong Province, have voluntarily closed theirs, too.
Stadiums across the K League opened back up on Aug. 1, nearly three months after the season belatedly kicked off. The crowd size was kept at 10 percent of the stadium capacity in the early going, and it was raised to 25 percent last Friday. Within days, though, the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases took more than a dozen clubs back to square one.
jeeho@yna.co.kr

