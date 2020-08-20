S. Korea speeds up virus tests amid spike in church-linked infections
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public health agency said Thursday it has been making efforts to expand the number of new coronavirus tests since last week amid soaring cases of church-linked infections in the greater capital area.
The average number of COVID-19 tests conducted on a daily basis in the country reached 11,312 over the past week, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The figure hovered above the average of 9,948 posted since May.
The total number of COVID-19 tests carried out by local health authorities reached 1,734,083 as of Wednesday, up 19,019 from the previous day.
Health authorities explained that the number of daily tests may vary depending on outbreaks of cluster infections and that the figure tends to decrease on weekends as some hospitals are closed.
Cases traced to the Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, a new hotbed of the latest spike in virus cases, reached 676 on Thursday at noon, up 53 from the previous day.
South Korea reported 85 locally transmitted cases on Friday last week, which nearly doubled to 154 the following day, reaching a whopping 267 on Sunday. The number of domestic cases continued to rise throughout this week, reaching 283 on Wednesday.
On Thursday, South Korea's daily new virus cases jumped by triple digits for the seventh straight day as the number of infections from churches showed no sign of a slowdown, raising the total caseload to 16,346.
Over the past week, health authorities said 2.27 percent of the people who received COVID-19 examinations tested positive. A whopping 4.3 percent of those tested on Sunday were infected.
Since May, roughly 0.55 percent of those tested have been found to have been infected with the virus, the KCDC added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
