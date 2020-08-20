Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Electronics shutters R&D campus building in Seoul over virus

All Headlines 15:30 August 20, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it has closed a building of its local research center after one employee there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

LG said a building of its Gasan R&D campus in southwestern Seoul will be shuttered through this weekend for disinfection work.

The South Korean tech company said all employees who worked on the same floor with the virus-infected worker are required to take virus tests and work from home.

Meanwhile, SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, also reported a virus-infected worker at its R&D center in Icheon, south of Seoul, and ordered those suspected to have come in contact with the employee to self-isolate themselves.

The company, however, said its chip production is not affected since the worker had not entered production lines at the plant.

