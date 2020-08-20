KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 41,750 DN 2,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,200 DN 3,400
ShinhanGroup 30,250 DN 1,150
Yuhan 65,900 UP 200
HITEJINRO 38,850 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 DN 6,500
LotteFood 304,000 DN 17,000
NEXENTIRE 5,110 DN 370
CHONGKUNDANG 210,500 UP 15,500
KCC 138,000 DN 8,500
SKNetworks 5,040 DN 240
Daesang 28,000 DN 250
ORION Holdings 13,650 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 177,500 DN 10,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,650 UP 1,000
Kogas 23,700 DN 1,100
SBC 9,580 DN 670
Hanwha 24,700 DN 1,250
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 DN 1,300
DB HiTek 36,600 DN 2,000
CJ 82,000 DN 4,100
JWPHARMA 37,200 UP 300
LGInt 14,300 DN 850
DongkukStlMill 6,040 DN 290
AmoreG 53,700 DN 2,800
HyundaiMtr 155,000 DN 9,500
BukwangPharm 37,500 UP 1,900
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,900 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 668,000 DN 24,000
SsangyongCement 5,580 DN 150
KAL 17,550 DN 850
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,210 UP 10
DaelimInd 78,900 DN 3,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13150 DN750
KiaMtr 40,250 DN 2,050
Donga Socio Holdings 102,500 DN 4,000
SK hynix 71,800 DN 3,200
Youngpoong 481,500 DN 29,500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,200 DN 1,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,600 DN 1,100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
2
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
5
Three-month high of 689 schools closed nationwide due to coronavirus