KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SYC 68,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,100 DN 330
Hansae 13,750 DN 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 12,650 DN 600
DSINFRA 7,720 UP 340
KISWire 14,450 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 33,700 DN 600
Hyosung 64,900 DN 2,900
GCH Corp 27,800 DN 1,150
LG Corp. 79,100 DN 3,600
Binggrae 58,300 DN 2,800
LOTTE 30,400 DN 850
BoryungPharm 15,450 DN 650
L&L 10,550 DN 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 41,650 DN 2,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,200 DN 1,850
Nongshim 363,500 DN 10,500
SGBC 27,650 DN 2,100
Shinsegae 205,000 DN 6,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 87,400 DN 3,100
LotteChilsung 95,100 DN 4,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,890 DN 380
SKC 80,200 DN 4,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,360 DN 520
KPIC 111,000 DN 7,000
POSCO 195,000 DN 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 60,400 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG SDS 159,000 DN 7,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,900 DN 1,050
KUMHOTIRE 3,150 DN 140
DB INSURANCE 45,100 DN 2,950
SamsungElec 55,400 DN 2,400
NHIS 9,000 DN 400
SK Discovery 69,500 DN 4,500
LS 38,750 DN 2,800
GC Corp 283,500 DN 17,500
Ottogi 574,000 DN 21,000
IlyangPharm 80,700 UP 700
GS Retail 32,050 DN 1,950
GS E&C 24,800 DN 1,400
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
2
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
5
Three-month high of 689 schools closed nationwide due to coronavirus