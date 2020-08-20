KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,900 DN 2,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 414,500 DN 20,000
MERITZ SECU 3,275 DN 210
HtlShilla 70,700 DN 2,600
Hanmi Science 57,400 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 124,500 DN 9,500
Hanssem 91,900 DN 6,800
TAEYOUNG E&C 18,700 UP 300
F&F 94,600 DN 2,800
KSOE 87,500 DN 3,900
CUCKOO 92,400 DN 3,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,400 DN 1,750
OCI 59,700 DN 900
LS ELECTRIC 50,200 DN 2,100
KorZinc 405,500 DN 12,500
HyundaiMipoDock 30,300 DN 1,200
HMM 5,560 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 39,150 DN 2,700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,000 DN 10,500
KumhoPetrochem 102,000 DN 2,000
S-Oil 58,100 DN 2,400
Mobis 204,500 DN 12,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,800 DN 900
HDC HOLDINGS 9,930 DN 520
S-1 95,700 DN 4,300
IS DONGSEO 40,200 DN 2,800
KEPCO 19,950 DN 850
Hanchem 147,000 DN 10,000
LG Innotek 145,000 DN 9,500
DWS 21,450 DN 1,000
UNID 46,000 DN 3,050
SamsungSecu 29,200 DN 1,200
SKTelecom 227,500 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 50,700 DN 400
HyundaiElev 41,050 DN 2,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,300 DN 1,050
Hanon Systems 12,600 DN 450
SK 209,500 DN 13,000
DAEKYO 3,860 DN 95
GKL 12,050 DN 650
