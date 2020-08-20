KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 31,450 DN 1,550
Asiana Airlines 3,950 DN 125
COWAY 84,400 DN 4,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 75,800 DN 2,200
IBK 8,120 DN 270
NamhaeChem 7,760 DN 490
DONGSUH 23,550 DN 1,900
BGF 4,140 DN 170
SamsungEng 11,400 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 DN 6,000
PanOcean 3,455 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 DN 1,050
CheilWorldwide 17,050 DN 750
KT 23,650 DN 750
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL142500 DN6000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 11,500 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,600 DN 3,400
KT&G 83,100 DN 2,700
DHICO 10,050 0
LG Display 12,550 DN 350
Kangwonland 20,900 DN 1,050
NAVER 305,500 DN 9,500
Kakao 364,500 DN 12,000
NCsoft 783,000 DN 58,000
DSME 22,100 DN 1,450
DWEC 3,200 DN 170
Donga ST 91,100 DN 5,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,200 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 400,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 8,000
KEPCO KPS 27,950 DN 1,000
LGH&H 1,500,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 667,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 15,900 DN 850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,900 DN 3,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,300 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 84,900 DN 100
Celltrion 305,000 UP 1,000
