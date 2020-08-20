Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

August 20, 2020

Huchems 15,550 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 115,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 DN 2,000
KIH 57,600 DN 3,100
LOTTE Himart 29,200 DN 1,500
GS 33,000 DN 1,850
CJ CGV 19,950 DN 1,050
Fila Holdings 30,300 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 120,000 DN 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,800 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 1,490 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 DN 9,500
LF 12,750 DN 550
FOOSUNG 7,770 DN 500
SK Innovation 155,000 DN 9,000
POONGSAN 22,800 DN 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 36,450 DN 1,550
LG HAUSYS 54,300 DN 3,100
Youngone Corp 24,700 DN 1,600
KOLON IND 31,750 DN 1,700
HanmiPharm 299,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 5,100 DN 260
emart 119,000 DN 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY289 50 DN1650
KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 DN 2,750
HANJINKAL 75,400 DN 5,000
DoubleUGames 71,400 DN 4,600
COSMAX 104,500 DN 6,000
MANDO 28,300 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 49,800 DN 3,300
Doosan Bobcat 27,950 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,800 DN 850
Netmarble 148,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S236000 DN14500
ORION 151,000 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 123,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 401,500 DN 10,500
HDC-OP 20,000 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 8,450 DN 310
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
