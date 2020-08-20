(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip over 3 pct on rising COVID-19 fears, recovery concerns
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks tumbled more than 3 percent Thursday amid growing concerns over the fast-spreading new coronavirus infections in the country and uncertainties over the recovery of the U.S. economy. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 86.32 points, or 3.66 percent, to close at 2,274.22. Trading volume was high at about 891 million shares worth some 16.9 trillion won (US$14.2 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 823 to 73.
Foreigners sold a net 276 billion won, while retail investors purchased a net 1.1 trillion won. Institutions offloaded a net 821 billion won.
The stock market got off to a weak start and extended losses in the afternoon session amid spiking COVID-19 infections in the greater capital area.
South Korea added 288 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. More than 1,500 cases have been newly identified since Friday.
"The unexpected flare-up of the COVID-19 infections will inevitably undermine investors' hopes of a quick economic recovery," Shinhan Investment analyst Lee Ye-shin said.
Investor sentiment also weakened following the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement that the COVID-19 crisis will "weigh heavily" on the world's largest economy.
Lingering trade tensions between the United States and China also added to the risk-averse sentiment among investors.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics plunged 4.15 percent to 55,400 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix sinking 4.27 percent to 71,800 won.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 1.85 percent to 794,000 won, while Celltrion advanced 1.64 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor plummeted 5.78 percent to 155,000 won, and leading chemical company LG Chem retreated 2.34 percent to 667,000 won.
Internet giant Naver lost 3.02 percent to 305,500 won, with its rival Kakao dipping 3.19 percent to 364,500 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.7 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 0.8 basis point to 0.813 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 1.9 basis points to 1.080 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
2
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul in peril over virus spread, new cases at over 5-month high of 297
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
4
Three-month high of 689 schools closed nationwide due to coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul