S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 20, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 20, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.667 0.662 +0.5
3-year TB 0.813 0.805 +0.8
10-year TB 1.379 1.347 +3.2
2-year MSB 0.736 0.729 +0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.183 2.177 +0.6
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
