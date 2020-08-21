Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Student virus cases rise, school openings face steeper hurdles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un delegates authority to sister over 'ruling stress' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 21 cluster outbreaks confirmed, weekend crucial juncture in virus containment (Donga llbo)
-- Kim Jong-un hands over partial authority to sister, others: spy agency (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 60 weekend rally participants test positive for virus (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un delegates power partially to sister, successor undecided (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul city orders Level 3 quarantine, bans rallies of over 10 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul issues executive order banning rallies of over 10 people (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un delegates power to sister, others due to governing stress (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI plunges 3.6 percent over virus retransmission fear (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Foreign investors, institutions go on panic selling, KOSPI plummets (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un admits economic failure (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Leader's sister running NK peninsular policy, NIS claims (Korea Herald)
-- 'NK leader partially delegates authority' (Korea Times)
