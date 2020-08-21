Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:52 August 21, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Student virus cases rise, school openings face steeper hurdles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un delegates authority to sister over 'ruling stress' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 21 cluster outbreaks confirmed, weekend crucial juncture in virus containment (Donga llbo)
-- Kim Jong-un hands over partial authority to sister, others: spy agency (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 60 weekend rally participants test positive for virus (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un delegates power partially to sister, successor undecided (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul city orders Level 3 quarantine, bans rallies of over 10 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul issues executive order banning rallies of over 10 people (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un delegates power to sister, others due to governing stress (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI plunges 3.6 percent over virus retransmission fear (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Foreign investors, institutions go on panic selling, KOSPI plummets (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un admits economic failure (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Leader's sister running NK peninsular policy, NIS claims (Korea Herald)
-- 'NK leader partially delegates authority' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!