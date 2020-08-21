Korean-language dailies

-- Student virus cases rise, school openings face steeper hurdles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kim Jong-un delegates authority to sister over 'ruling stress' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 21 cluster outbreaks confirmed, weekend crucial juncture in virus containment (Donga llbo)

-- Kim Jong-un hands over partial authority to sister, others: spy agency (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 60 weekend rally participants test positive for virus (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un delegates power partially to sister, successor undecided (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul city orders Level 3 quarantine, bans rallies of over 10 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul issues executive order banning rallies of over 10 people (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Jong-un delegates power to sister, others due to governing stress (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI plunges 3.6 percent over virus retransmission fear (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Foreign investors, institutions go on panic selling, KOSPI plummets (Korea Economic Daily)

