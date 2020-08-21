Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports fall 7 pct in first 20 days of August

All Headlines 08:59 August 21, 2020

SEJONG, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell by a single digit from a year earlier in the first 20 days of August amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments declined 7 percent in the Aug. 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

