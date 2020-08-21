(LEAD) S. Korea's exports fall 7 pct in first 20 days of August
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from para 3)
SEJONG, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell by a single digit from a year earlier in the first 20 days of August amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Friday.
The country's outbound shipments declined 7 percent in the Aug. 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$23.1 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, the data showed.
The daily average exports during the 20-day period also declined 3.7 percent.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.
By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, rose 2.9 percent and those of automobiles declined 10.1 percent on-year in the 20-day period.
By country, shipments to China fell 0.2 percent on-year and shipments to the United States rose 6.2 percent.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
2
(2nd LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Kim Jong-un delegated partial authority to sister: spy agency
-
5
(News Focus) Spiking virus cases raise the need to impose tougher virus measures nationally