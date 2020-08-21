Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 August 21, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Rain 70

Incheon 28/24 Rain 70

Suwon 31/24 Rain 70

Cheongju 33/25 Sunny 20

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 28/23 Sunny 80

Jeonju 33/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 34/24 Cloudy 30

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 36/24 Cloudy 20

Busan 33/25 Sunny 0
