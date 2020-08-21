K League's 2 bottom feeders to clash on weekend
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The two worst clubs in the top-division South Korean football will collide this weekend, with both trying to avoid falling to the lower division next season.
Incheon United, dead last in the K League 1 with eight points, will host Suwon Samsung Bluewings, sitting six points above them in 11th place, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
With 11 matches remaining in this truncated season, Incheon seem destined for automatic relegation to the K League 2 as the worst team in the top division. However, a win over Suwon will put Incheon within striking distance of 11th, just three points back.
Incheon United have been dodging relegation bullets every year since 2017, barely avoiding falling into a promotion-relegation playoff against a K League 2 club each time.
They may run out of luck this time unless they turn things around quickly. They only picked up their first win of the season last week over Daegu FC, after posting five draws and 10 losses in the first 15 contests. It came in the second match under new head coach Jo Sung-hwan.
Suwon have gone winless in their past three matches. They did beat Incheon 1-0 in their first meeting of the season on May 23, but they have won just two more matches since then.
Suwon will welcome back key defender Doneil Henry, who missed the previous match, a 3-1 loss to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, with an injury.
There are three more matches set for Saturday: Gwangju FC vs. FC Seoul, Busan IPark vs. Pohang Steelers and Gangwon FC vs. Daegu FC.
FC Seoul are riding a three-match winning streak under interim head coach Kim Ho-young.
On Sunday, the league's top two clubs will both be in action, with Jeonbuk hosting Sangju Sangmu at 6 p.m. and Ulsan Hyundai FC visiting Seongnam FC at 8 p.m.
Ulsan hold a 39-38 lead over Jeonbuk in first place. Sangju are distant third with 28 points, making it a two-horse race for the championship.
Ulsan eked out a 1-0 win over Seongnam in their earlier clash on June 13, when they had trouble generating much against Seongnam's tight defense.
Ulsan are unbeaten in their last seven, with six victories and a draw powered by 17 goals.
Jeonbuk will look to avenge a 1-0 loss to Sangju from July 5. Jeonbuk have gone undefeated in six matches since that defeat, with four victories and two draws behind 13 goals scored and five goals conceded.
Due to a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, seven of the 12 K League 1 clubs have either been required to close their stadiums or have volunteered to do so to prevent further spread. They are: FC Seoul, Incheon United, Busan IPark, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Daegu FC and Gwangju FC.
Of those seven, Incheon, Gwangju, Busan and Seongnam will all play at home without fans this weekend.
Jeonbuk announced Thursday that they will limit the crowd size to 10 percent of the capacity at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, or about 4,200 fans.
Gangwon FC, based in Gangneung, about 230 kilometers east of Seoul, haven't made any announcement on the crowd. K League clubs in areas not placed under strict social distancing guidelines can play before a crowd of up to 25 percent of the stadium capacity.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) No parcel day: Why S. Korean delivery workers are taking a day off on Aug. 14
-
4
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
2
(2nd LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Kim Jong-un delegated partial authority to sister: spy agency
-
5
(News Focus) Spiking virus cases raise the need to impose tougher virus measures nationally