Moon's approval rating rises sharply amid resurgence of coronavirus cases: Gallup
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has ascended 8 percentage points, a poll showed Friday, with COVID-19 infections fast spreading here again.
In the three-day Gallup Korea survey of 1,002 voters nationwide from Tuesday, 47 percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of Moon's presidency, up 8 percentage points from the previous week.
Among them, 37 percent cited the government's response to the resurgence of coronavirus infections as reason for positively rating his performance, according to the pollster.
The proportion of those who are critical of Moon dropped 8 percentage points to 45 percent.
The findings came after weeks of decline in Moon's approval.
"Over the recent two months until last week, the real estate problem was the pending issue to draw the keenest public attention and the main reason for negative public opinions (of the president)," Gallup said.
On the rebounding rating, Gallup added it seems to reflect public interest and expectations over the government's anti-virus fight amid the sharp hikes in confirmed cases tied to churches in and around Seoul.
Jun Kwang-hoon, a conservative pastor known for his anti-Moon campaign, was diagnosed with the virus after attending a street rally held in Gwanghwamun last weekend, along with many other members of his church in northern Seoul.
Public support for the ruling Democratic Party gained 6 percentage points to 39 percent, while that of the main opposition United Future Party fell 4 percentage points to 23 percent. The margin of error is plus and minus 3.1 percentage points.
