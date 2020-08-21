Seoul stocks erase gains late Fri. morning on surging COVID-19 infections
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares erased part of earlier gains late Friday morning as the country's daily new infections of the novel coronavirus spiked above 300, the highest since early March.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.02 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,290.24 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index undid half of its earlier gains, as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections since last weekend spooked investors. The index closed down 3.66 percent in the previous session.
South Korea added 324 new cases Friday, the highest in five months.
Health authorities warned that the greater Seoul area should brace for another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the country stands on the cusp of a nationwide outbreak.
Most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.9 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumping 2.23 percent.
Top pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics shed 0.5 percent, and Celltrion retreated 1.15 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 2.4 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipped 0.12 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, rose 0.32 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO added 2.05 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver climbed 1.47 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
