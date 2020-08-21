N. Korean newspaper urges conservation of electricity amid chronic power shortage
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean energy ministry official called for stepped-up efforts to save electricity, saying it is a "life-or-death" matter linked directly to economic development, state media reported on Friday.
Kim Yong-chol, electric power industry vice minister, made the plea in an interview carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party.
"No matter how much we increase power generation, if we consume it without restrictions, it would be like pouring water into a bottomless jar," he said.
"A trend is still being seen in some units that they squander our country's precious electricity," he added. "Power conservation should be approached strongly as a life-or-death matter for economic development and improvement of people's lives."
North Korea is known to be suffering from a chronic power shortage and pushing to build hydropower generation plants to make up for the shortfalls.
Pyongyang's state media has frequently called electricity a "lifeline" and a "heart" that props up the people's livelihoods and the economy.
