S. Korea's new virus cases top 300, more stringent measures in store to regain control
SEOUL -- South Korea's virus fight is reaching a critical phase as its daily new virus cases surpassed 300 for the first time since early March on Friday largely due to church-linked cluster infections in the wider capital area and other regions.
Health authorities may consider further upping anti-virus measures to the highest level in order to regain its grip on the COVID-19 pandemic amid mounting concerns about nationwide outbreaks.
----------------
Moon's approval rating rises sharply amid resurgence of coronavirus cases: Gallup
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has ascended 8 percentage points, a poll showed Friday, with COVID-19 infections fast spreading here again.
In the three-day Gallup Korea survey of 1,002 voters nationwide from Tuesday, 47 percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of Moon's presidency, up 8 percentage points from the previous week.
----------------
Health authorities seek to secure list of church's congregation, new hotbed of COVID-19
SEOUL -- South Korean health officials have been trying to get hold of the full list of members of a church at the center of coronavirus outbreaks poised to spread nationwide.
Officials from the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC), accompanied by police officers, conducted a nearly 10-hour search operation at Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul overnight, as the original list of 900 members the church submitted to authorities was deemed incorrect.
----------------
District judge in Jeonju infected with coronavirus
SEOUL -- A senior district judge in the southwestern city of Jeonju has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, local quarantine authorities said Friday, marking the nation's first infection of an incumbent justice.
The 40-something at the Jeonju District Court in Jeonju, about 250 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive for the new coronavirus Friday morning, the authorities said, without revealing his or her identity.
----------------
Defense ministry decides to cancel this year's reserve forces' training due to COVID-19
SEOUL -- The defense ministry decided to cancel this year's regular training for reserve forces due to the spike in coronavirus cases, officials said Friday.
The training sessions for the country's 2.75 million-strong forces were supposed to kick off in September in a scaled-back manner after a monthslong delay over the COVID-19 situation.
----------------
Unification minister renews calls for inter-Korean cooperation against disasters
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young vowed Friday to come up with concrete measures for inter-Korean anti-disaster cooperation as North Korea is making all efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus and recover from flood damage.
Lee made the remark during a speech at a forum celebrating the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan, stressing the need to cooperate in humanitarian areas, including preventive measures against the coronavirus.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports fall 7 pct in first 20 days of August
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell by a single digit from a year earlier in the first 20 days of August amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Friday.
The country's outbound shipments declined 7 percent in the Aug. 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
----------------
Trainee doctors launch strike amid resurgence of COVID-19
SEOUL -- Trainee doctors working at the country's general hospitals began a strike Friday to protest the government's medical reform plan amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
Their walkout is the third of its kind after many doctors boycotted attending patients on Aug. 7, followed by a one-day strike last Friday.
