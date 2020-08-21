Pandemic, sinking approval ratings cast clouds over ruling party's leadership race
By Park Boram
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- With the ruling Democratic Party's No. 1 contender for the party leadership, Rep. Lee Nak-yon, under mandatory self-quarantine, the COVID-19 pandemic is casting a heavy cloud over the upcoming party convention, already being outshadowed by the party's sinking approval ratings.
Lee, a former prime minister, was put under compulsory two-week self-quarantine till noon on Aug. 31 after coming in indirect contact Monday with a journalist who tested positive for the virus.
In a following test, Lee tested negative but was nonetheless ordered to seclude himself at home, with his election campaign virtually put to a halt about one week ahead of the convention. The party event, set for Aug. 29, was called to elect the new party chairman and five top party representatives.
Earlier, the party announced that the convention, originally arranged as a public event with some 600 party members at Olympic Gymnastics Arena in eastern Seoul, will be scaled down to a virtual, livestreamed one with only some 50 people in in-person attendance.
The ongoing absence of Lee, who commands a solid lead over two rivals -- former four-term lawmaker Kim Boo-kyum and Rep. Park Ju-min -- combined with the convention's shift to online to take further shine off the event.
Even before the latest virus-induced developments, the party has been enmeshed with sinking approval ratings in public polls, having commanded absolute superiority as of the April 15 parliamentary elections.
The latest survey by Gallup Korea conducted from Tuesday-Thursday put the public approval rating for the ruling party at 39 percent compared with the main opposition United Future Party's 23 percent. It is far better than the DP's lead by six percentage points in the previous Gallup poll conducted in mid-August but falls short of the absolute lead in April.
In another survey by pollster Realmeter, conducted from Tuesday-Wednesday, the ruling party barely managed to lead the opposition party by a margin of 1.8 percentage points, which is within the margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.
Weighing on the public perception of the ruling party has chiefly been spiking home prices, especially apartments in Seoul and adjacent areas.
The DP had been angling for a major face-lifting effect from the convention as it is desperately seeking to reboot itself.
"Much of the heated attention among party members (seen ahead of previous conventions) has fizzled out (for this year)" as the upcoming event comes without a string of the mass events involving party representatives from the past. "The general public do not even seem to know of it," a Democratic Party official said.
As the convention is widely expected to be underwhelming, Kim's camp officially called for suspension of the election campaign process Thursday, practically requesting the party postpone the event.
Deliberating on the matter, however, the Democratic Party announced Friday that it will push ahead with the online convention as scheduled.
"In order for us to postpone the event, (we would need to be in a position to expect) the COVID-19 situation to improve, but for now, it is likely to turn even worse," Rep. Ahn Gyu-back, the chief of the party's convention preparations committee, told reporters.
Following the decision, the committee plans to put its preelection events and proceedings fully back on track, including a live-broadcast speech event in the greater Seoul area planned for Saturday. Instead of attending the events in person, including the convention itself, pre-taped video speeches by Lee will fill in for his live attendance throughout the election period, according to the party.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
