K League's Jeonbuk, Jeju to close stadiums during virus surge
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football title holders Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors announced Friday they will shut down their stadium starting with the upcoming weekend match, joining others in the top-flight K League 1 in response to a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.
Jeju United, a second-tier club in the K League 2, also said Friday they will begin playing home matches without supporters this weekend.
With Jeonbuk's decision, nine of 12 clubs in the K League 1 will keep their stadiums closed to fans.
Jeonbuk will host Sangju Sangmu at 6 p.m. Sunday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. Jeonbuk had planned to admit fans for the match and keep the size of the crowd to 10 percent of capacity, or a maximum 4,205 fans, down from their initial plan to admit up to 10,190 fans, or 25 percent of capacity.
In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the government has placed Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Gyeonggi Province under stricter social distancing guidelines since last weekend. With those regions now under Level 2 in the three-tier system, sports teams there are required to play without fans in the stands.
In the K League 1, FC Seoul, Incheon United, Busan IPark, Seongnam FC and Suwon Samsung Bluewings are subject to those measures. Daegu FC and Gwangju FC, based in cities that aren't yet under Level 2, have offered to close their stadiums as a precaution.
They were later joined by Gangwon FC in Gangneung and then Jeonbuk in Jeonju -- also two cities where the virus situation isn't as serious as that in the capital region.
In the second-division K League 2, Seoul E-Land FC, Suwon FC, Bucheon FC, FC Anyang and Ansan Greeners FC are required to keep their stadium gates shut under the government's distancing guidelines. Chungnam Asan FC, based in South Chungcheong Province, have voluntarily closed their stadium, and Jeju became the seventh among 10 K League 2 clubs to do the same.
Jeju have three matches at home coming up: Sunday, next Wednesday and then Aug. 29.
Stadiums across the K League opened back up on Aug. 1, nearly three months after the season belatedly kicked off. The crowd size was kept at 10 percent of the stadium capacity in the early going, and it was raised to 25 percent last Friday. Within days, though, the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has taken 16 out of 22 K League clubs back to square one.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
