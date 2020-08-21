(LEAD) S. Korea provides additional emergency relief items to explosion-hit Lebanon
(ATTN: CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military unit based in Lebanon provided additional emergency relief items to the Middle Eastern country on Friday to help with recovery efforts in the wake of a recent deadly explosion, Seoul's defense ministry said.
A total of 4,000 sets of medical supplies and 17,000 face masks were handed over by the Dongmyung Unit to Lebanese military authorities, according to the ministry. Earlier this month, the unit provided 6,000 sets of medical supplies and other relief items to Lebanon.
On Aug. 4, a massive blast occurred at a waterfront warehouse in Beirut, killing more than 200 people, according to news reports.
If the Lebanese government makes a request, the South Korean unit will proactively review additional support, including equipment and other supplies for recovery, according to the military.
The 280-strong Dongmyung unit, based in the southern city of Tyre, close to the border with Israel, has been operating as part of the U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) since 2007.
