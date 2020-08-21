Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun to make 2nd career start on weekend
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun will make his second career big league start on the weekend.
The Cardinals named Kim as their starter against the Cincinnati Reds for a home game that begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, or 9:15 a.m. Sunday in Korean time.
The left-hander made his first start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, and gave up a run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. He was pulled after 57 pitches, as starters remained on a pitch count following a long layoff necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
Kim will likely be on a longer leash in terms of his workload this time around, which would allow him to go at least five innings and have a chance to pick up his first major league victory.
Kim was an MVP-winning starter in his 13 years with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), before signing a two-year deal with the Cardinals last December. He entered spring training with an eye on a rotation spot and more than did his part, putting together eight shutout innings with 11 strikeouts against one walk across four appearances, including two starts.
But the coronavirus pandemic forced an abrupt pause in spring training. After teams returned to summer camp, Kim was unexpectedly named the Cardinals' closer, despite having little relief experience in South Korea.
Kim had a nervy save on Opening Day on July 24, giving up two runs -- one unearned -- in the ninth inning of a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Four games later, the Cardinals were forced into quarantine with multiple players testing positive for COVID-19.
Then with multiple starters going down with injuries, Kim was summoned to fill a hole in the rotation.
In his first start, Kim relied heavily on his bread-and-butter pitch, slider, while also mixing in changeups and curveballs -- the two pitches that he barely threw over the past five years in the KBO. The lone Cubs run off Kim came courtesy of Ian Happ's solo home run.
Kim has a 3.86 ERA over 4 2/3 innings, with one strikeout against three walks.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
BTS unveils teaser video for new single album 'Dynamite'
-
3
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
1
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
-
2
(3rd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
3
(News Focus) S. Koreans' coffee craze turns out to be hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul church under fire for mass infections, uncooperative response to virus tests
-
5
S. Korea reports 166 new virus cases
-
1
(4th LD) Virus outbreaks on cusp of raging nationwide, new cases still piling up in greater Seoul
-
2
S. Korea's new virus cases top 300, more stringent measures in store to regain control
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea's new virus cases top 300, more stringent measures in store to regain control
-
4
(2nd LD) Kim Jong-un delegated partial authority to sister: spy agency
-
5
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un delegated partial authority to sister: spy agency