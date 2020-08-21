HYUNDAI STEEL 25,400 UP 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,500 UP 3,850

LOTTE 30,350 DN 50

SGBC 27,950 UP 300

Binggrae 58,200 DN 100

BoryungPharm 15,800 UP 350

L&L 10,750 UP 200

Shinsegae 206,000 UP 1,000

Hyosung 65,600 UP 700

LG Corp. 85,800 UP 6,700

Nongshim 361,000 DN 2,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 88,500 UP 1,100

SsangyongCement 5,590 UP 10

KAL 17,900 UP 350

Hansae 15,400 UP 1,650

AmoreG 53,500 DN 200

HyundaiMtr 156,000 UP 1,000

BukwangPharm 36,000 DN 1,500

ILJIN MATERIALS 49,700 UP 800

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,320 UP 110

TaekwangInd 670,000 UP 2,000

SBC 9,590 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 22,550 DN 50

ORION Holdings 13,450 DN 200

DongkukStlMill 6,130 UP 90

Daesang 26,800 DN 1,200

SKNetworks 5,130 UP 90

DaelimInd 78,800 DN 100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13200 UP50

KiaMtr 40,750 UP 500

KISWire 14,500 UP 50

LotteFood 307,500 UP 3,500

NEXENTIRE 5,180 UP 70

CHONGKUNDANG 198,500 DN 12,000

KCC 139,000 UP 1,000

HITEJINRO 38,900 UP 50

Yuhan 65,900 0

CJ LOGISTICS 147,500 UP 2,000

DOOSAN 43,250 UP 1,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,600 DN 600

(MORE)