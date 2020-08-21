KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,400 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,500 UP 3,850
LOTTE 30,350 DN 50
SGBC 27,950 UP 300
Binggrae 58,200 DN 100
BoryungPharm 15,800 UP 350
L&L 10,750 UP 200
Shinsegae 206,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 65,600 UP 700
LG Corp. 85,800 UP 6,700
Nongshim 361,000 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,500 UP 1,100
SsangyongCement 5,590 UP 10
KAL 17,900 UP 350
Hansae 15,400 UP 1,650
AmoreG 53,500 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 156,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 36,000 DN 1,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,700 UP 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,320 UP 110
TaekwangInd 670,000 UP 2,000
SBC 9,590 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 22,550 DN 50
ORION Holdings 13,450 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 6,130 UP 90
Daesang 26,800 DN 1,200
SKNetworks 5,130 UP 90
DaelimInd 78,800 DN 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13200 UP50
KiaMtr 40,750 UP 500
KISWire 14,500 UP 50
LotteFood 307,500 UP 3,500
NEXENTIRE 5,180 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 198,500 DN 12,000
KCC 139,000 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 38,900 UP 50
Yuhan 65,900 0
CJ LOGISTICS 147,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 43,250 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,600 DN 600
