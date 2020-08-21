KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinhanGroup 30,750 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,350 DN 10
POSCO 199,000 UP 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 60,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 158,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,900 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,205 UP 55
GCH Corp 27,250 DN 550
DB INSURANCE 45,200 UP 100
SamsungElec 55,900 UP 500
NHIS 9,040 UP 40
SK Discovery 69,300 DN 200
LS 39,100 UP 350
GC Corp 272,000 DN 11,500
GS E&C 24,850 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,400 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 423,500 UP 9,000
KPIC 112,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,230 UP 340
SKC 88,100 UP 7,900
LotteChilsung 96,500 UP 1,400
GS Retail 31,600 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 97,200 DN 5,300
SK hynix 74,500 UP 2,700
Youngpoong 483,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,500 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,350 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 178,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,900 UP 4,250
Kogas 23,800 UP 100
Hanwha 25,250 UP 550
DB HiTek 35,750 DN 850
CJ 82,200 UP 200
JWPHARMA 37,700 UP 500
LGInt 14,450 UP 150
Fila Holdings 33,250 UP 2,950
IS DONGSEO 41,150 UP 950
IlyangPharm 77,600 DN 3,100
F&F 96,700 UP 2,100
Ottogi 585,000 UP 11,000
