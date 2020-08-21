KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,325 UP 50
HtlShilla 71,400 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 126,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 99,000 UP 7,100
Hanon Systems 13,900 UP 1,300
SK 211,500 UP 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 19,000 UP 300
KSOE 87,700 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,900 UP 500
OCI 61,200 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 50,400 UP 200
KorZinc 411,500 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,170 UP 70
SYC 66,600 DN 1,400
UNID 46,100 UP 100
LG Innotek 146,500 UP 1,500
HDC HOLDINGS 9,890 DN 40
S-Oil 58,500 UP 400
Hanchem 148,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 30,700 UP 400
DWS 21,500 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 39,250 UP 100
Hanmi Science 56,000 DN 1,400
S-1 95,500 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 101,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 UP 2,500
Mobis 211,000 UP 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,700 UP 900
HMM 5,600 UP 40
SamsungSecu 29,450 UP 250
SKTelecom 235,500 UP 8,000
S&T MOTIV 52,000 UP 1,300
HyundaiElev 42,000 UP 950
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,500 UP 200
DAEKYO 3,870 UP 10
GKL 12,300 UP 250
Handsome 31,050 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 4,095 UP 145
COWAY 83,100 DN 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 12,200 DN 450
