KEPCO 20,000 UP 50

LOTTE SHOPPING 76,700 UP 900

Youngone Corp 28,000 UP 3,300

IBK 8,190 UP 70

NamhaeChem 7,750 DN 10

DONGSUH 24,700 UP 1,150

BGF 4,175 UP 35

SamsungEng 11,500 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 3,485 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 0

CheilWorldwide 17,050 0

KT 23,900 UP 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144500 UP2000

LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0

LG Uplus 11,850 UP 350

SAMSUNG LIFE 59,400 DN 200

KT&G 84,200 UP 1,100

DHICO 9,910 DN 140

LG Display 13,350 UP 800

Kangwonland 20,650 DN 250

NAVER 312,500 UP 7,000

Kakao 370,000 UP 5,500

NCsoft 823,000 UP 40,000

DSME 22,300 UP 200

DSINFRA 7,700 DN 20

DWEC 3,235 UP 35

Donga ST 91,100 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 397,000 DN 3,500

DongwonF&B 174,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 28,150 UP 200

LGH&H 1,563,000 UP 63,000

LGCHEM 699,000 UP 32,000

KEPCO E&C 15,900 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,300 UP 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,250 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 90,300 UP 5,400

Celltrion 301,000 DN 4,000

(MORE)