KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO 20,000 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,700 UP 900
Youngone Corp 28,000 UP 3,300
IBK 8,190 UP 70
NamhaeChem 7,750 DN 10
DONGSUH 24,700 UP 1,150
BGF 4,175 UP 35
SamsungEng 11,500 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,485 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 0
CheilWorldwide 17,050 0
KT 23,900 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144500 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 11,850 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,400 DN 200
KT&G 84,200 UP 1,100
DHICO 9,910 DN 140
LG Display 13,350 UP 800
Kangwonland 20,650 DN 250
NAVER 312,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 370,000 UP 5,500
NCsoft 823,000 UP 40,000
DSME 22,300 UP 200
DSINFRA 7,700 DN 20
DWEC 3,235 UP 35
Donga ST 91,100 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 397,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 174,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 28,150 UP 200
LGH&H 1,563,000 UP 63,000
LGCHEM 699,000 UP 32,000
KEPCO E&C 15,900 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,300 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,250 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 90,300 UP 5,400
Celltrion 301,000 DN 4,000
