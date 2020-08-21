Huchems 15,600 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,700 DN 600

KIH 57,900 UP 300

LOTTE Himart 29,700 UP 500

GS 32,900 DN 100

CJ CGV 20,300 UP 350

LIG Nex1 34,000 UP 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 120,500 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 28,350 UP 550

HANWHA LIFE 1,480 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 174,000 UP 1,500

LF 12,900 UP 150

FOOSUNG 7,830 UP 60

SK Innovation 155,000 0

POONGSAN 23,900 UP 1,100

KBFinancialGroup 36,750 UP 300

LG HAUSYS 56,100 UP 1,800

KOLON IND 32,050 UP 300

HanmiPharm 289,500 DN 9,500

BNK Financial Group 5,130 UP 30

emart 118,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY286 50 DN300

KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 0

HANJINKAL 75,000 DN 400

DoubleUGames 72,000 UP 600

CUCKOO 92,300 DN 100

COSMAX 106,500 UP 2,000

MANDO 28,500 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 UP 5,000

INNOCEAN 53,200 UP 3,400

Doosan Bobcat 27,550 DN 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,300 UP 500

Netmarble 148,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S235500 DN500

ORION 148,000 DN 3,000

BGF Retail 122,500 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 395,500 DN 6,000

HDC-OP 20,250 UP 250

WooriFinancialGroup 8,590 UP 140

(END)