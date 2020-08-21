KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 15,600 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,700 DN 600
KIH 57,900 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 29,700 UP 500
GS 32,900 DN 100
CJ CGV 20,300 UP 350
LIG Nex1 34,000 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 120,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,350 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 1,480 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 174,000 UP 1,500
LF 12,900 UP 150
FOOSUNG 7,830 UP 60
SK Innovation 155,000 0
POONGSAN 23,900 UP 1,100
KBFinancialGroup 36,750 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 56,100 UP 1,800
KOLON IND 32,050 UP 300
HanmiPharm 289,500 DN 9,500
BNK Financial Group 5,130 UP 30
emart 118,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY286 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 0
HANJINKAL 75,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 72,000 UP 600
CUCKOO 92,300 DN 100
COSMAX 106,500 UP 2,000
MANDO 28,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 53,200 UP 3,400
Doosan Bobcat 27,550 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,300 UP 500
Netmarble 148,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S235500 DN500
ORION 148,000 DN 3,000
BGF Retail 122,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 395,500 DN 6,000
HDC-OP 20,250 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 8,590 UP 140
(END)
