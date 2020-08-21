Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 August 21, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Aug. 15 -- N. Korean, Russian leaders pledge stronger ties on Liberation Day exchange

20 -- N.K. leader says will unveil new economic development plan at rare party congress next year

-- S. Korea's spy agency says N.K. leader delegated partial authority to sister

-- Trump says if not for him, U.S. would be at war with N. Korea
(END)

