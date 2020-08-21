Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Unification minister calls for upgrading Korea-U.S. working group to 'Version 2.0'
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Tuesday for efforts with the United States to upgrade the joint "working group" forum on North Korea policy so as to help move inter-Korean relations forward.
Lee made the case during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris, stressing that the operation and functions of the working group should be upgraded in a way that "facilitates the development of inter-Korean relations and Korean Peninsula peace policy," according to Lee's office.
The minister said it's time to improve the forum to "Working Group Version 2.0."
Unification minister calls for China's 'constructive' role in resumption of inter-Korean talks
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Wednesday for China to play a "constructive" role in the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and to help bring permanent peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the remark during his first meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming after his inauguration last month, underlining the need for the two countries to cooperate with North Korea in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
"Now, inter-Korean relations have been in a stalemate for quite a long time but we believe that under any circumstances dialogue should continue and therefore our government wants to make much efforts to put inter-Korean dialogue back on track," Lee said at the start of the meeting.
Kim Jong-un delegated partial authority to sister: spy agency
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has delegated part of his authority to his close aides, including younger sister Yo-jong, to have them oversee state affairs, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday.
"Currently, Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee, is steering overall state affairs based on the delegation," the National Intelligence Service was quoted as saying in a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly by lawmakers.
"Chairman Kim Jong-un is still maintaining his absolute authority, but some of it has been handed over little by little," the agency said. "Yo-jong is the de-facto No. 2 leader, but (the North Korean leader) has not selected a successor."
Unification minister renews calls for inter-Korean cooperation against disasters
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young vowed Friday to come up with concrete measures for inter-Korean anti-disaster cooperation as North Korea is making all efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus and recover from flood damage.
Lee made the remark during a speech at a forum celebrating the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan, stressing the need to cooperate in humanitarian areas, including preventive measures against the coronavirus.
"The two Koreas must communicate and cooperate across the demarcation line in order to overcome disasters and catastrophes that have no boundaries," Lee said.
S. Korea approves aid group's plan to send protective clothing to N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has approved an aid organization's plan to send protective clothing to North Korea to help it stave off the new coronavirus, the unification ministry said Friday.
The approval was granted on Aug. 12, allowing the civilian aid organization to send coronavirus-related items, including protective clothing worth around 180 million won (US$151,000).
"The approved items are not subject to U.N. sanctions," Cho Hey-sil, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing.
