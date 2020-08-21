Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. owns up to 60 nuclear bombs, world's third-largest amount of chemical agents: U.S. military report
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is believed to have up to 60 nuclear bombs and the world's third-largest stockpile of chemical weapons totaling up to 5,000 tons, the U.S. Army has said.
The U.S. Department of the Army headquarters made the assessment in its report, titled "North Korean tactics," which was published last month, saying Pyongyang is unlikely to give up these weapons to ensure the regime's survival.
"Estimates for North Korean nuclear weapons range from 20-60 bombs, with the capability to produce 6 new devices each year," the U.S. military said, noting that some reports state that the regime could obtain as many as 100 by the end of this year.
------------
U.S., S. Korea coordinate regularly on N.K. policy: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea coordinate regularly on North Korea policy, including sanctions implementation and inter-Korean cooperation, the State Department said Tuesday.
A department spokesperson made the remark in response to South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young's suggestion that the two countries make improvements to their North Korea "working group" to help spur inter-Korean cooperation.
"The United States and the Republic of Korea regularly coordinate on diplomatic efforts, on the implementation and enforcement of sanctions, and on inter-Korean cooperation," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency when asked about Lee's idea.
------------
4 U.S. bombers fly simultaneously near Korean Peninsula on eve of joint exercises with S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States flew four bombers near the Korean Peninsula simultaneously earlier this week to show its commitment to the defense of partner nations on the eve of joint military exercises with South Korea, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.
The demonstration of airpower took place Monday, a day before the launch of the South Korea-U.S. summertime combined exercises. The drills, set to run until Aug. 28, are meant to maintain their combined defense posture, officials said.
According to the Indo-Pacific Command, four B-1 Lancers and two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers conducted Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions at the same time over the course of 24 hours Monday.
------------
Trump says if not for him, U.S. would be at war with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump boasted of his good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Thursday, saying that if it were not for him, the United States would be at war with the communist state "right now."
"It would have been a war if you had Hillary Clinton. It would have been a war if Obama were allowed to stay any longer," he said, referring to his 2016 Democratic rival and former U.S. President Barack Obama.
Trump's remarks apparently came in response to an accusation from the Democratic Party that he has embraced dictators or "thugs" like the North Korean leader.
(END)
