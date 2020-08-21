S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 21, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 21, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.683 0.667 +1.6
3-year TB 0.854 0.813 +4.1
10-year TB 1.410 1.379 +3.1
2-year MSB 0.764 0.736 +2.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.204 2.183 +2.1
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
