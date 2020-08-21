Petition against judge who allowed weekend rallies garners close to 200,000 signatures
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- A petition against a judge who approved mass rallies despite concerns of coronavirus outbreaks attracted nearly 200,000 signatures on Friday.
The petition was filed Thursday on the website of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, calling for the dismissal of a Seoul Administrative Court judge.
Last Friday, the judge accepted three conservative civic groups' requests to invalidate the Seoul city government's ban on their assemblies in Gwanghwamun, downtown Seoul, for last Saturday.
More than 70 COVID-19 cases linked to the rallies have been confirmed as of Friday.
Any petition that garners support from more than 200,000 people mandates an official response from the presidential office within a month.
The rallies were attended by about 20,000 people, including members of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, which is at the center of the recent spike in virus infection cases.
More than 730 cases traced to the church have been confirmed as of Friday. They include pastor Jun Kwang-hoon who heads the church.
